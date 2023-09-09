The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

N2204P66008C.TIF

UniCare West Virginia has given Prestera Center $25,000 through a community investment grant to focus on oral health for those in recovery from substance use disorder.

 MetroCreative Connection

HUNTINGTON — A partnership between Prestera Center and UniCare West Virginia hopes to give those in recovery from substance use disorder better access to oral health care.

UniCare West Virginia gave Prestera Center $25,000 through a community investment grant to focus on oral health for those in recovery. Prestera Executive Director Lisa Zappia said having healthy teeth and gums are only one part of recovery, but it can have multiple benefits.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you