HUNTINGTON — A partnership between Prestera Center and UniCare West Virginia hopes to give those in recovery from substance use disorder better access to oral health care.
UniCare West Virginia gave Prestera Center $25,000 through a community investment grant to focus on oral health for those in recovery. Prestera Executive Director Lisa Zappia said having healthy teeth and gums are only one part of recovery, but it can have multiple benefits.
“We’re looking at a few different things. We’re looking at self-worth, when people have a healthy mouth they can feel better. It’s good to be able to smile and look at yourself in the mirror and be happy with what you see, but it’s also about nutrition,” she said. “So it’s nutrition, it’s self-worth, and when you go to get a job interview, you present better, and you’re more hireable to an employer.”
Zappia said the funding would be for people in the substance use disorder residential program. She said the funds will be used to help people have access to dental care who either have no access, or might have limited funding, for example, if they have limits with their health care plans.
UniCare President Tadd Haynes said the partnership could also aid in any temporary gaps in health care plans while people are looking for jobs.
“We have partnered with Prestera to make sure that as folks in recovery are looking for jobs that they have all the dental care that they need,“ he said. “We know that sometimes there can be gaps in access or maybe there are benefit limits that are challenged, so we are working with them on some different initiatives to make sure that folks have the best chance of finding stable employment.“
While the program is beginning in Cabell County, Zappia and Haynes said the goal is to eventually expand it to the other counties Prestera serves.
Haynes said UniCare, which has been around for 20 years, wants to be more than just paying claims. It aims to “make sure that we are doing everything we can to address social drivers of health, making sure that we are giving folks their best chance at a healthy life,” he said.
Prestera CEO Ken Fitzwater said while they will be working with local dentists to provide restorative oral health care, they are also using preventive and educational methods.
“We purchased a dental kids with toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, and we’re doing some oral education with folks who use substances,” Fitzwater said. “We let them know that when you’re using substances, like methamphetamine, opioids, that creates dry mouth. When you have dry mouth, that increases the amount of acid in your mouth that attacks the enamel.”
Fitzwater said dental care is part of Prestera’s “menu of services” that aims to provide to aid people in recovery, such as offering primary care services and the workforce support program.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
