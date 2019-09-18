The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - A new pretrial hearing has been ordered for a Huntington man accused of driving under the influence during a collision that killed one woman and injured another in 2016.
Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Howard this week set an Oct. 21 pretrial hearing date for Johnathan Scott Hensley.
Hensley, 37, was charged with driving under the influence causing death and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury after he was accused of striking two women with his vehicle in the U.S. 60 Walmart parking lot in October 2016.
Melanie Ann Stephenson died in the hospital about a week after the incident, and Judy Kaye Stephenson, her sister, survived with injuries.
During Monday's hearing, Timothy Rosinsky, Hensley's attorney, said he needed more time to secure expert witnesses before the case goes to trial.
"I've never had a case with so many experts," Rosinsky said.
Rosinsky said he is seeking an expert in the area of Vivitrol shots, which are shots that block opioid receptors to help prevent relapse in opioid dependence. The expert will testify about the side effects after taking the shot, he said. He's also seeking a crash reconstruction expert and an expert in distracted driving.
Rosinsky said the problem he's facing is that some experts want to charge thousands of dollars for their services.
New billing requirements that went into effect in July require attorneys and prosecutors to file motions if they want to hire experts exceeding $1,500.
"The accident reconstructionist I talked to is giving me $50,000 quotes. It's absurd," he said. "So I'm mindful of the economics of it. I'm working that stuff out."
Rosinsky said previously he wanted to move the case to trial after Hensley did not accept a plea deal offered by the state.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean "Corky" Hammers said he intends to call at least one expert and a State Police trooper to testify about crash reconstruction during trial.
According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the grocery side of the store and found two pedestrians injured after apparently being hit by a white Ford Expedition.
Witnesses identified Hensley, who had a criminal history, as the driver of the vehicle. They said he was driving excessively fast, talking on his cellphone and looking into the store while driving along the store entrance, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said in court that Hensley was aggressive on the scene before retreating into a mellow state. His pupils were dilated, he was sweating profusely and he allegedly refused a field sobriety test, but an officer obtained a warrant for Hensley's blood to be screened for narcotics.
Hensley's case has remained pending in Cabell Circuit Court for more than two years since his arrest, and he is currently out on bond. In August 2018, his attorney asked to withdraw from the case and he was assigned new representation.