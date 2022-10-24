The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Money Finance CLEAN.jpg

HUNTINGTON — The Prevention Empowerment Partnership, with Marshall University’s Center of Excellence for Recovery, has been awarded $526,000 for two years from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, according to a news release.

The $526,000 award will help the partnership create the Shield project, which is a concept of community ownership and safety that will protect youth and their families, will empower them to address the effects of substance use disorder and partner with their communities to effect positive change.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.