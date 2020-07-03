Essential reporting in volatile times.

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Nicole Pride has been selected as the 12th president of West Virginia State University.

The university’s board of governors announced the selection in a news release Thursday.

Pride currently serves as the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, the release said.

Prior to joining North Carolina A&T State University, Pride served as vice president for development and communications for Child Care Services Association in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She also served in numerous capacities at IBM, the release said.

WVSU has been searching for a new president since former President Anthony L. Jenkins left to become president of Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

