ASHLAND — June’s Pride Month might be over, but Tri-State residents continued to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community Saturday in Ashland.
The second annual Ashland Pride Picnic took place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Ashland Riverfront Park. It included food trucks, musical performances, a drag show, sensory tent and more.
Ashland Pride President Holly Edwards said because of other events being held around town, the picnic was pushed to July. Edwards said last year they expected a few dozen people to show up, but more than 300 people attended the event. This year’s was bigger to accompany the interest that followed.
“We’re very much of the attitude that pride is year-round,” she said. “So we try to have events and stuff all year-round to be inclusive of the community. So it didn’t bother us to move it at all.”
Because of COVID-19, a fashion show replaced the drag show last year. While the fashion show will still be around, Edwards said she was excited to help bring drag to Ashland.
“This (is) the very first time Ashland’s had drag performances within city limits,” she said. “So that’s exciting, and it’s kind of a milestone for us.”
The sensory tent on site was another way to make the event more inclusive, a cause close to the heart of the gay community. The canopy tent was a place where people overwhelmed by Saturday’s events could go to get cold water, interact with sensory toys and fidget spinners, color and more in a comfy, low-lit area to calm down, Edwards said.
“We wanted to give those people a place where they could go during the event where they can kind of unwind a little and just sort of handle those anxious feelings they might be feeling or kind of decompress from that overwhelm,” she said.
Edwards also said Saturday’s event was safer for those who attended because of its move to the riverfront after protesters attended last year’s event.
“We’ve taken a lot of the lessons we learned last year and we really implemented (them),” she said. “That’s part of why we moved it to the riverfront, because we were able to set it up to be a lot safer for people.”
Edwards said she hopes people come away feeling the sense of community.
“It’s a celebration. … There’s been a lot of really heavy stuff going on in the news lately and stuff like that, but we want to make sure that people feel celebrated and seen and loved and welcomed,” she said.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins was in attendance and issued a proclamation celebrating the event, Edwards said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
