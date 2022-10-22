HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Pride Festival returned Saturday after a two-year break, offering resources for community members, candy for kids and fun for all.
Huntington Pride hosted the event, and organization president Ally Layman said it was great to welcome everyone back for the first Pride Festival since 2019.
Layman said she wants people to remember that even though Pride events are typically celebrated in June, Pride should be celebrated every day.
“Huntington is a city of compassion, and we celebrate Pride all year-round,” she said. “We’re a huge part of the community, and as much as our allies support us, we support allies. We are ourselves all the time. It doesn’t have to just be in June.”
Layman also said Pride is a celebration of everyone, and she wants to make sure people know Huntington Pride celebrates the entire Huntington community’s compassion and support.
During the day, children collected candy while community members of all ages could enjoy music, food trucks and get information about resources. Drag shows with kings and queens also occurred from the afternoon into the evening.
Kelly Jackson said they love that Huntington has its own Pride Fest, and they enjoy the supportive community that comes out to have fun together. During this year’s activities, Jackson said they were happy to have access to health resources such as the COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines and getting registered to vote.
Jackson said their favorite part of Pride Fest is the sense of community because no matter how old they are, everyone can have fun at Pride.
“For this event, everyone is just nice and awesome, and it’s just great to see everybody go all out and be happy. (It) doesn’t matter who you are,” Jackson said.
Pierson Rush said it was her first time attending Huntington Pride, though she has experience going to other Pride events.
Rush said she was happy to see so many people at Saturday’s festival because sometimes it may seem as if there are not many LGBTQ community members and allies in Huntington.
“I love being able to see everybody and seeing how many people are actually queer here, because it feels like a small amount of people,” she said. “But then you have a Pride Fest and you realize there’s just a ton of people.”
Layman said the first Pride Festival in 2019 had about 5,000 people attend, and she expected the same for the 2022 event.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
