HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Pride Festival returned Saturday after a two-year break, offering resources for community members, candy for kids and fun for all.

Huntington Pride hosted the event, and organization president Ally Layman said it was great to welcome everyone back for the first Pride Festival since 2019.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

