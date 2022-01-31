Amanda Jones, director of Her Place, right, shares a hug with her friend, drug court graduate Sabrina Morrison, during a graduation celebration on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Drug court graduate Braxton Cole holds his two-year-old daughter Averly while listening to Judge Gregory Howard speak during a drug court graduation on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Judge Gregory Howard, right, hands a memento made by Blenko Glass over to program graduate Eddie Wiggins during a drug court graduation on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Jenny May, women's chaplain for the Huntington City Mission, right, speaks about program graduate Sharon Skaggs a drug court graduation on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Sabrina Morrison, a graduate of Cabell County Drug Court, now gives back to the programs that aided in her journey and made a life-long friend along the way.
Morrison was one of five graduates of the Cabell County Drug Court who were honored Monday. The other graduates were Eddie Wiggins, Braxton Cole, Logan Warren and Sharon Skaggs. Each graduate received a blue Blenko Glass water bottle.
Morrison entered drug court in November 2020. On Monday, she spoke to a room full of supporters about her journey. She said she had a great support system behind her in friends and family.
“Drug Court has been a very important part of my life for the past 18, 19 months. It has proved to me that I can recover and I don’t have to live with the stigmatism of being an addict because I know now that I’m worth more, I love myself and I love others, and I love helping others.”
Judge Gregory Howard recalled Morrison’s time in the program. He recalled some notes about her progress, such as Morrison reporting that she had learned to love herself, became independent and reconnected with family members.
“I’m really impressed with what you’ve done, Sabrina, how much you’ve turned your life around,” Howard said to Morrison. “I know you’re ready for a whole new life.”
As part of drug court, Morrison was sent to HER Place, which is part of Recovery Point. There she met her best friend, Amanda Jones, who runs the program. Jones also spoke about Morrison’s progress.
“I’m so proud of you, and you’ve stuck with it for life,” Jones said to her friend.
Now Morrison gives back to the community through her job at Recovery Point, serving as the community leader for the Fairfield East Community Center. To those going through drug court, she gave the advice of using every resource available, always tell the truth, practice good principles and do everything required of you for success.
Cabell County Drug Court is an intensive 18-month program that includes six months of aftercare, said Probation Officer Faren Block. Up to 60 participants from across the state can be in the program at a time. During the process, participants go through drug screenings, attend court and meet regularly with probation officers. Before getting a job, they also complete community service.
“Seeing people graduate is probably the most fulfilling thing in drug court. I mean, honestly, to see them come from brokenness … and to see them at their highest, it’s so great,” Block said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County.
