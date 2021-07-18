The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — It’s not every day that a princess stops by your tea party.

But on Saturday, Cinderella, Snow White, Aurora and other princesses made a special visit to Ritter Park in Huntington, eager to visit with children in the area.

Their visit took place during a Princesses in Oz Tea Party held at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View. The event, which also featured Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” offered snacks, crafts, story time and photos with the characters in attendance.

The tea party was organized by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District in celebration of Huntington Area Regional Theatre’s summertime performances of “Cinderella” and “The Wizard of Oz” taking place at the park’s amphitheater. The start time for the double production is 7:30 p.m. Both shows will be presented Sunday, July 18, and Friday through Sunday, July 23-25.

