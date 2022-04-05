HUNTINGTON — A Huntington middle school principal accused of victim blaming has been temporarily suspended for unrelated reasons.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education, speakers told the board that Huntington East Middle School Principal De Morrow-Perry recently told female students that if they chose to wear inappropriate clothing to school and were harassed or assaulted, they should not complain to staff members in the school’s office.
The students who spoke were told by BOE members not to address individuals by name, although HEMS eighth-grader Bonnie Hughes said Perry took the female students to the cafeteria for the assembly where the alleged comments were made.
“They called us to the cafeteria to talk about the dress code, and once we got in there, they told us not to wear pajamas, crop tops or ripped jeans or show our shoulders,” Hughes said, later referring to Perry as “they.” “After that, they told us that they do not want boys to be distracted by our clothes, and they said that if we get touched inappropriately while we are wearing these clothes to not tell the school because they won’t do anything.”
Following an executive session, the board approved a motion to suspend Perry for three days without pay, but Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the suspension was unrelated to the allegations made during the meeting. Saxe said there will be an investigation into the allegations made Tuesday, but he would not comment on the cause of the suspension.
“There are two unrelated issues, so the allegations and investigation that are taking place today have nothing to do with any action that the board took this evening,” he said. “We take the allegations seriously, and we will be conducting a thorough investigation.”
Speakers told board members that school is supposed to be a safe space for students, and by having a principal tell the students not to report allegations such as assault or harassment, they are not keeping students safe.
Community member Jill LaFear told the board that clothing was not the reason people are sexually harassed or abused, and the schools should be focused on teaching students to be respectful.
“It doesn’t matter what you are wearing,” she said. “Teach our children to learn and respect boundaries, to learn and respect other people. That’s what makes a change. Your clothes do not.”
Sharon Pressman, the executive director of the CONTACT Rape Crisis Center, and Jack Jarvis, communications director for Fairness West Virginia, both told the board they could provide resources on sexual assault education and prevention and LGBTQ resources.
Hughes said some people who attended the meeting plan to file a 7211 policy form, which is a citizens conflict-resolution policy for those who are concerned that a school is not complying with legal duties or requirements.