HUNTINGTON — U.S. attorneys are seeking prison time for a Hurricane, West Virginia, woman convicted of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 24, was charged after she was identified through her own social media posts of the event, which saw hundreds of people force their way into the building in support of former President Donald Trump, causing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying presidential election results.
U.S. attorneys for the District of Columbia said Courtright, who previously pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, deserves a federal prison sentence because of her brazenness in entering the Senate floor, publicizing her role on social media without remorse, downplaying of the seriousness of the offense — which they identified as domestic terrorism — combined with her lack of remorse, as seen through her social media.
Courtright is set to be sentenced in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 17.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Fletcher in the District of Columbia federal court, where the case is being handled, said in a sentencing memorandum Friday that while Courtright did not engage in violence or property destruction, they still believe a prison sentence is appropriate.
“The defendant’s conduct on Jan. 6, like the conduct of scores of other defendants, took place in the context of a large and violent riot that relied on numbers to overwhelm law enforcement, breach the Capitol, and disrupt the proceedings. But for her actions alongside so many others, the riot likely would have failed,” Fletcher wrote.
A sentencing memorandum on Courtright’s behalf had not been filed as of Friday afternoon.
Fletcher is asking the court to sentence Courtright to six months of incarceration, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service, $500 in restitution and a $25 assessment. While Courtright pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, the attorney referenced 22 misdemeanor cases in which they have requested incarceration for the riot.
“The need to deter others is especially strong in cases involving domestic terrorism, which the breach of the Capitol certainly was,” Fletcher wrote.
The memorandum said the prison sentence would be proper because Courtright entered the Capitol, where she remained for 24 minutes. The memorandum said the door was breached for about 20 seconds before Courtright entered shortly after the first few people who entered had struggled with law enforcement.
Fletcher continued that Courtright went all the way to the Senate floor, where she briefly stepped inside to look around. She also picked up and carried a “Members Only” sign, which was returned upon law enforcement’s request as she exited the Capitol.
The attorney also noted Courtright showed no remorse and downplayed the events when posting on her social media, one post of which included the caption, “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.”
The memo further said she used social media to spread misinformation, such as stating the riot was peaceful and nonviolent, even though she told investigators later she saw people trying to break into locked doors.
“Just as troubling as her entry into the Capitol, her posts and statements after she left the Capitol appear to show a near total lack of remorse,” Fletcher wrote.
Courtright also said on social media she was not embarrassed of what she did following the matter.
As a condition of her plea, Courtright voluntarily interviewed with law enforcement.
The memorandum said Courtright told investigators after a rally she saw people carrying a large flag, which she helped carry to the Capitol. She heard people say they were going inside the Capitol and she lined up to join, but said she was focused on turning her phone on and did not pay attention to what was going on around her.
She said she remembered seeing law enforcement, people breaking things and people telling others not to break things, but was focused on trying to charge her phone.
Courtright told investigators she took the “Members Only” sign because she wanted to take a picture with it. She admitted to walking on the Senate floor, but said she did not realize what it was at first and left when she became aware.
After officers announced anyone still inside the Capitol would be charged, she left the building, the memo said she told investigators.
After the Jan. 6 event, Courtright withdrew from her studies at the University of Kentucky, where she studied mathematical economics. Once her criminal case is complete, she will go before a board that will determine her future with the university.
She had hoped to go before the board in December, but her sentencing date was pushed back when the U.S. attorneys said they would seek incarceration.