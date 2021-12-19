IRONTON — A number of people received prison sentences in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court last week, with drug charges being involved in all of them.
Comfort Goody, 24, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree possession of heroin, fourth-degree failure to appear, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree tampering with evidence, fifth-degree vandalism, third-degree illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution and fifth-degree possession of a fentanyl-related compound over four separate cases. Judge Christen Finley sentenced her to five years in prison.
Wayne Williams, 48, of South Point, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree trafficking in fentanyl, fifth-degree possession of cocaine and fifth-degree receiving proceeds of offense subject to forfeiture proceedings over two cases. Finley sentenced him to three years in prison.
Steven Lindsey, 27, of Proctorville, pleaded guilty to third-degree failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), fourth-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine) and fifth-degree receiving stolen property. Finley sentenced him to four years in prison.
Courtney Crabtree, 30, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree possession of a fentanyl-related compound and third-degree tampering with evidence. Judge Andy Ballard sentenced her to five to six years in prison.
In other cases:
- Ashleigh Clark, 27, of Waverly, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Ballard sentenced her to four years of community-controlled sanctions, with 18 months reserved, and ordered her to complete 200 hours of community service. A firearm was also forfeited in the case.
- David Maynard, 36, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl). He was eligible for intervention in lieu of conviction, and Ballard ordered him to complete treatment.
- Jonathan Hopkins, 26, of Huntington, admitted to violating his previous intervention in lieu of conviction sentence. A guilty verdict to his charge of fifth-degree possession of drugs (psilocybin/mushrooms) was then taken. Ballard sentenced him to four years of community-controlled sanctions under intensive supervised probation. He must also serve six months in the county jail.
- Richard Robinson, 52, of South Point, pleaded guilty to third-degree illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution and fifth-degree possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Ballard sentenced him to four years of community-controlled sanctions and ordered him to complete a program at STAR.
- Anthony Stevens, 35, of Ironton, admitted violating his previous intervention in lieu of conviction sentence. A guilty verdict to his charge of fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) was then taken. Ballard sentenced him to four years of community-controlled sanctions under intensive supervised probation. He must also serve four months in the county jail.