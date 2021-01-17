HUNTINGTON — Private schools have faced much of the same COVID-19 challenges as public schools, but the two have gone down different paths.
In some cases, students enrolled in private schools have been operating on a five-day traditional instruction week since August 2020, a stark contrast from public school students in West Virginia who have done remote learning since before Thanksgiving.
At Huntington St. Joe, where the combined enrollment of all grade levels sits just below 500, Principal Carol Templeton said some enrolled students opted for home school or virtual school at the beginning of the year, opening spots for students from the public sector in search of consistency.
“I think we had families really wanting to make a decision that was more long term instead of waiting to see what the county was going to do from month to month,” said Templeton. “That way at least they knew they were sound for the year instead of not knowing what is going to happen.”
Pre-K-8 students at HSJ have been following a traditional five-day, in-person instruction week with strict safety protocols while in the building. Templeton added that some students are enrolled in virtual school and the number of students in the building and each classroom varies daily.
High school students, however, have been doing remote learning since before Thanksgiving.
That’s not the case at Ashland Holy Family School, where grades Pre-K-10 are housed in the same building, on separate floors with separate entrances and exits for preschool, primary and high school students.
Because AHF participates in a collegiate high school program, 11th- and 12th-graders attend class at Ashland Community and Technical College, a school administrator said. Around 125 students are enrolled at the school.
Both schools have operated on a traditional schedule since school began in the fall, bringing stability to those getting an education there, specifically at the elementary and middle school levels.
For Huntington St. Joe, Templeton said parents have appreciated the normalcy a five-day instruction week brings, especially those who have to work and are tied to other obligations on weekdays.
“Our parents are happy with our decision and our operation,” Templeton said. “There’s no loss of instructional minutes, content or curriculum.”