Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

121136280_10158409013116346_5482683770239024909_n.jpg

A kindergarten class at St. Joseph Catholic School is shown in this photo from 2020.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Private schools have faced much of the same COVID-19 challenges as public schools, but the two have gone down different paths.

In some cases, students enrolled in private schools have been operating on a five-day traditional instruction week since August 2020, a stark contrast from public school students in West Virginia who have done remote learning since before Thanksgiving.

At Huntington St. Joe, where the combined enrollment of all grade levels sits just below 500, Principal Carol Templeton said some enrolled students opted for home school or virtual school at the beginning of the year, opening spots for students from the public sector in search of consistency.

“I think we had families really wanting to make a decision that was more long term instead of waiting to see what the county was going to do from month to month,” said Templeton. “That way at least they knew they were sound for the year instead of not knowing what is going to happen.”

Pre-K-8 students at HSJ have been following a traditional five-day, in-person instruction week with strict safety protocols while in the building. Templeton added that some students are enrolled in virtual school and the number of students in the building and each classroom varies daily.

High school students, however, have been doing remote learning since before Thanksgiving.

That’s not the case at Ashland Holy Family School, where grades Pre-K-10 are housed in the same building, on separate floors with separate entrances and exits for preschool, primary and high school students.

Because AHF participates in a collegiate high school program, 11th- and 12th-graders attend class at Ashland Community and Technical College, a school administrator said. Around 125 students are enrolled at the school.

Both schools have operated on a traditional schedule since school began in the fall, bringing stability to those getting an education there, specifically at the elementary and middle school levels.

For Huntington St. Joe, Templeton said parents have appreciated the normalcy a five-day instruction week brings, especially those who have to work and are tied to other obligations on weekdays.

“Our parents are happy with our decision and our operation,” Templeton said. “There’s no loss of instructional minutes, content or curriculum.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.