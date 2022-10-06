BARBOURSVILLE — PROACT will host its inaugural Race Toward Recovery, presented by Mosaic Group, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Barboursville Park.
PROACT, which stands for the Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit addiction treatment organization that brings together behavioral, social and medical resources to provide comprehensive care to those seek
ing treatment for substance use disorder. All event proceeds go to support PROACT in sustaining this model of care.
Individual registration is $25 for runners/walkers of all ages on or before Oct. 14; registration is $30 on the day of the race. Participants who register before Oct. 10 will receive a free race T-shirt. Sponsorships are available starting at $250.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.; the race begins at 8 a.m. The race will start and finish at Shelter 9, adjacent to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.
