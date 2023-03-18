IRONTON — Several people pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and were placed on probation.
Tracy M. Friend, 43, of the 800 block of Adams Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth. She was placed on probation for 30 months, was ordered to complete a treatment program and do 200 hours of community service.
In an unrelated case, Edward Holmes Jr., 44, of the 700 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He was ordered to continue treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
Christopher Craft, 49, of Private Drive 7882, Chesapeake, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Grace Gannon, 40, of Private Drive 752, South Point, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving under the influence. She was sentenced to a year in the county jail with 180 days suspended, fined $1,200, ordered to complete a treatment program, was placed on three years probation and had her driver’s license suspended for five years. She also forfeited her 2007 Buick to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Zachary Dement, 26, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded not guilty to burglary. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond, was placed on an ankle monitor and was ordered to get inpatient treatment.
Samantha Canterbury, 44, of the 1800 block of 5th Avenue West, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get inpatient drug treatment counseling.
Travis Sullivan, 26, of Poplar Street, Russell, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond, was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and to get inpatient drug treatment.
Thomas L. Albery, 34, of the 900 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. He was placed on probation for 30 months, returned the vehicle and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
