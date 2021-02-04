CHARLESTON — A probationary member of the Charleston Fire Department and part-time Marmet police officer who also belonged to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department in Boone County was arrested on two charges of sexual assault on Wednesday.
Lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail was Christopher Lee Osborne, 25, of Uneeda in Boone County.
Osborne faces a pair of unrelated second-degree sexual assault charges, one involving a juvenile female in an incident that allegedly took place in the Danville Volunteer Fire Department in January, according to media reports. The second charge involves an alleged assault that took place in Madison in May 2018.
Osborne was hired as a probationary Charleston firefighter last October. He was placed on unpaid leave on Jan. 26, after fire department officials learned he was the subject of an active criminal investigation, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner.
The fire department then began an internal investigation of Osborne, which was underway when city officials received copies of the arrest warrants for the felony charges.
“Although the charges against Mr. Osborne are allegations at this point, law enforcement has determined that probable cause does exist and therefore our investigation found just cause to terminate his employment effective immediately,” Wanner said in the statement.
Marmet Police Chief John J. Perrine said he learned Monday that Osborne was being investigated by the West Virginia State Police. That night, Osborne was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case against him, Perrine said.
Perrine said Osborne had been working a few days a month for the Marmet Police Department since October.