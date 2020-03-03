CHARLESTON — The Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia, the group that operates the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline, is hosting a free training on gambling addiction and video gaming disorder.
Featured speakers include former NBA player Randy Livingston, who will talk about the impact of legalized sports betting; Cam Adair, founder of Game Quitters, who will talk about his own experience overcoming video game addiction; and Heather Chapman, internationally known psychologist who specializes in gambling addition treatment.
The event is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Four Points Sheraton in Charleston. Continuing education units will be offered for helping professionals. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. Visit 1800GAMBLER.net for registration and details.