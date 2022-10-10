IRONTON — A Proctorville area woman was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Sabrina Nelson, 39, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
Nelson could be eligible for early release after serving four years and nine months in prison. The release would be to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County as part of a two-to-four month program.
In an unrelated case, Dennis Lambert, 49, of the Court of the Three Sisters, Ashland, was sentenced to three years in prison on charges including breaking and entering. He could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
In other cases.
Sara Shanks, 36, of the 1600 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. She faces a three-year prison sentence. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 2.
Jerry Lavender III, 40, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Tiffany Fowler, 35, of Portsmouth, admitted to violating her intervention in lieu of conviction and was ordered to stay drug and alcohol free for a year.
Kelli Schrode, 40, of Margaret Street, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
Steven Smith, 35, of Franklin Furnace, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Tori Norman, 27, of Ponderosa Court, Ashland, pleaded not guilty in a felony case and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.