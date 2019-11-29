IRONTON — A Proctorville-area woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison in a drug case, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Jasmine G. Mendoza, 23, of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. She was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Darrell L. Carrico, 34, of Ohio 243, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth, breaking and entering, and having weapons while under disability.
Ballard sentenced him to 48 months in prison. He could be eligible for judicial release to the STAR Community Justice Center after serving a year in prison. The program at STAR could take up to six months to complete.
In other cases:
- Tyquelle K. McFarling, 20, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Ballard sentenced her to 28 months in prison. McFarling could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
- Travis L. Salyers, 26, of Township Road 93, South Point, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability and endangering children. Ballard sentenced him to 18 months in prison, ordered a gun forfeited and gave Salyers credit for 68 days already served behind bars. Charges of possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were dismissed.
- Breanna L. Leffingwell, 27, of Smith Drive, Huntington, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin. She was placed on community control sanctions in for four years, was ordered to complete the program at STAR and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Brandy L. Farley, 30, of Pemberton Avenue, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring her to be drug and alcohol free for a year. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Holly J. Perry, 34, of Twin River Park, Poca, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to trafficking in 9.95 grams of heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana. She was ordered to be evaluated by Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
- Timothy J. Sizemore, 31, of the 800 block of Montgomery Avenue, Ashland, pleaded innocent to trafficking in 5.8 grams in heroin and aggravated trafficking in 46.6 grams of meth. Bond was set at $35,000.
- Anthony Kershner, 41, of Oakland Avenue, Ashland, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Justin D. Hildreth, 28, of Township Road 618, South Point, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. Bond was set at $5,000. He also was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton while the case is pending.