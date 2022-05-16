James Boggs, right, and Nick Burns, friends of Isaac Williams, stand alongside a Camaro Z28 they painted with Cody Burns in Isaac’s honor during a Memorial Car and Bike Show on Sunday at Kenny Queen Hardware in Proctorville.
Matt, left, and Kara Maynard, of Chesapeake, look at Nathan Graves’ 2021 Dodge Challenger during a Memorial Car and Bike Show in honor of Isaac Williams on Sunday, May, 15, 2022, at Kenny Queen Hardware in Proctorville.
David Gilbert, of South Point, Ohio, right, and Roger Walton, of Huntington, talk about Roger’s Yenko Camaro during a Memorial Car and Bike Show in honor of Isaac Williams on Sunday, May, 15, 2022, at Kenny Queen Hardware in Proctorville.
James Boggs, right, and Nick Burns, friends of Isaac Williams, stand alongside a Camaro Z28 they painted with Cody Burns in Isaac’s honor during a Memorial Car and Bike Show on Sunday at Kenny Queen Hardware in Proctorville.
Matt, left, and Kara Maynard, of Chesapeake, look at Nathan Graves’ 2021 Dodge Challenger during a Memorial Car and Bike Show in honor of Isaac Williams on Sunday, May, 15, 2022, at Kenny Queen Hardware in Proctorville.
David Gilbert, of South Point, Ohio, right, and Roger Walton, of Huntington, talk about Roger’s Yenko Camaro during a Memorial Car and Bike Show in honor of Isaac Williams on Sunday, May, 15, 2022, at Kenny Queen Hardware in Proctorville.
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A high school student who died earlier this year loved car shows, so his community chose to host one to celebrate his life on Sunday.
Isaac Jacob Williams, 18, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died in a motorcycle accident in April. James Lewis said Williams was his best friend, and he wanted to have the car show to honor him and raise money for the Williams family’s funeral costs.
Participants from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia came to Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Proctorville to pay respects, and James Lewis said he was happy to see so much support for a great person.
“I’ve been going to school with him for 13 years now, all my life I’ve known him,” he said. “We used to go and do a whole bunch of stuff together, like riding together. He’s just a great person to be around, and he’s missed by a lot of people in our community. I miss him. It means a lot that all these people are here.”
James Lewis said when thinking of a way to help the Williams family and to honor Isaac, a car show was the obvious choice.
“Me and Isaac have a passion for cars and bikes, and I thought it would be kind of perfect for him to show his memory because he always loved going to car shows and seeing different things, so I wanted to do this for him,” he said.
James Lewis said he wants to keep Isaac’s memory alive, and he hopes those who knew him and are mourning him know they are not alone.
Williams was described as fun-loving, caring, outgoing and more by those who attended Sunday’s car show.
Linzi and Chris Lewis, parents to James Lewis and friends of the Williams family, organized the car show and said every business they asked for sponsors somehow knew Isaac or his family members.
Linzi Lewis cried tears of joy seeing how many people were participating, and she hoped even if people at the car show did not know who Isaac was, that they would hear stories of his positive impact on the community.
“Our goal is just to earn money and donate it to the family and to bring everybody together because it’s such a tragic time, but we want to celebrate Isaac’s life and his family and just what he means to this community,” she said. “We love Isaac, and we miss him.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.