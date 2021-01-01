PROCTORVILLE — Proctorville residents spent New Years Day celebrating the long life of a fixture of their community.
Lenville Mays turned 100 Friday, Jan. 1, and his family and friends celebrated the significant occasion with a birthday parade. Mays parked his truck at his church and well-wishers drove by, dropping cards in a box and waving.
Lenville rarely has missed a Fairland football or boys or girls basketball game since 1958, when he moved his family from the coalfields of West Virginia. Throat cancer cost Mays his voice at a young age, but he’s been a fixture on the sidelines as long as most anyone can remember.
COVID-19 concerns have kept Mays away from games this season and Dragons fans and players say they miss his smile and thumbs-up from courtside.
Traditionally, before each game, a Fairland player brings Mays his favorite snack: a bag of popcorn and a bottle of water.