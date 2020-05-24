IRONTON — A Proctorville, Ohio, man was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week for violating community control sanctions.
William Holley, 27, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, was sentenced in the case Wednesday by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Joshua Delawder, 25, of the 2200 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the Star Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Zachary Jenkins, 29, of the 800 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to burglary and resisting arrest. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to continue treatment at Spectrum and do 200 hours of community service.
- Jeffrey A. Moore II, 35, of Township Road 1210, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended, and he was ordered to do 100 hours of community service and participate in a drug court program if eligible.
- Frances Lawrence, 31, of Ohio 775, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction and was ordered to pay fines and court costs and do 200 hours of community service.
- Timothy Tomlin, no age listed, of County Road 12, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was ordered to undergo a drug assessment and treatment program and do 200 hours of community service.
- Edward A. McClung, 31, of Madert Road, Portsmouth, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond.
- Lindsey Baldridge, 27, of Wittier Road, Greenup, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to drug possession. Baldridge was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond.