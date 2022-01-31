IRONTON — A Proctorville area man was named in a 12-count indictment charging him with trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds and meth last month, according to court records.
Deon Lamale Calvin, 34, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, was charged with six counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (43.5 grams), two counts of aggravated trafficking in 56.8 grams of meth, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools. The indictment also weeks confiscation of $7,060 in cash when he was arrested Dec. 3.
Delbert J. Dean, 44, who is homeless, was indicted on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and receiving stolen property. A co-defendant, Amanda L. Dean, 34, also homeless, faces similar charges.
Kevin T. Gallagher, 65, of Lexington, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of 30 grams of meth and trafficking in drugs. A co-defendant, Eric M. Spaulding, 37, also of Lexington, faces similar charges. Spaulding also was charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Shannon L. Lewis, 40, of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 8.81 grams of meth and trafficking and possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Michael A. Pennington, 32, of Delaney Road, Patriot, Ohio, was charged with felonious assault and disrupting public services.
Frederick J. Topping, 53, of Township Road 266, Kitts Hill, was charged with having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of meth
Mickey R. Wilson, 33, who is homeless, was indicted on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and receiving stolen property involving more than $7,500 worth of comic books.
Keith Cox Jr., 29, of Private Drive 2486, Kitts Hill, was charged with tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth.
Michael E. Pierce, 43, of San Leon, Texas, was charged with abduction.
Mendy L. Ratliff, 34, of Township Road 510, South Point, was charged with tampering with evidence.
Jonathan Bowman, 23, of County Road 53, Kitts Hill, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 6.7 grams of meth.
Catherine Alice Havel, 27, of Township Road 247, Kitts Hill, was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Alonzo Cathey, 55, of East Point, Michigan, was charged with trafficking in marijuana.
Ray Malone, 87, of Sand Road, South Point, was charged with open dumping, an unclassified felony.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.