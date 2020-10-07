IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury last week returned more than 25 indictments on drug and other charges, according to court records.
Steven K. Lindsey, 25, of Township Road 1057, Proctorville, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of meth, aggravated trafficking in meth, possession of a substance containing fentanyl and receiving stolen property. The indictment also seeks to forfeit $962 taken when Lindsey was arrested last month.
Walter M. Bocook, 48, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, was charged with aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated possession of meth. The indictment also seeks to confiscate $2,035 in cash in Bocook’s possession when he was arrested earlier this year.
William S. Brown, 38, of Township Road 1424, South Point, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and complicity to tampering with evidence. The indictment also seeks to confiscate $580 in Brown’s possession when he was arrested last month.
Justin D. Hildreth, 28, of Township Road 935, South Point, was charged with theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Heaven L. Mullins, 24, of Marion, Ohio, was charged with aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated possession of meth and possession of drugs.
Jonathan Harris, 31, of the 400 block of 29th Street, Ashland, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Ronald K. Howard, 38, of Lakewood, Florida, was charged with felony domestic violence with two or more priors.
Jacob Lee Robinson, 26, of County Road 144, of South Point, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Tina R. Hoffman, 49, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and tampering with evidence.
Trista Dawn Bailey, 36, of Private Drive 302, South Point, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Jacob A. Burns, 34, of Township Road 1272, Proctorville, was charged with tampering with evidence and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Jackie Lee Milam Jr., 39, of County Road 72, Crown City, was charged with endangering children.
Donald L. Malone, 31, of Township Road 1140, South Point, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Scott M. Jenkins, 21, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Tracy R. McNeely, 39, of the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, Huntington, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Traci J. Fields, 48, of Ohio 141, Patriot, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of meth.
Stephen D. Spurlock, 41, of Glenwood, West Virginia, was charged with aggravated possession of 14 grams of meth.
Dustin T. Simpkins, 34, of Ashton, West Virginia, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
Katherine D. Stephens, 22, of the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington, was charged with possession of 13 grams of cocaine.
Charlene A. Draucker, 35, of the 500 block of Gartrell Street, Ashland, was charged with tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth.
Antonio R. Butler, 29, of Chesapeake, was charged with aggravated trafficking in 11 grams of meth and aggravated possession of meth.
Alvaro F. Jamie Jr., 36, of the 200 block of 2nd Avenue, Chesapeake, was charged with burglary.
Luke T. Lyons, 35, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Ryan R. Detamore, 28, of Township Road 118, Chesapeake, was charged with theft and grand theft.
Jonathan Wooten, 31, of Jackson, Ohio, was charged with grand theft.
Noah P. Jones, 26, of the 3000 block of Winchester Avenue, Ashland, was charged with receiving stolen property.
David M. Turner Jr., 29, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Michael W. Neff, 36, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was charged with failure to appear.
The charges, upon conviction, generally carry a maximum sentence of 18 months to three years in prison.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.