IRONTON — A Proctorville, Ohio, area man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a community control sanctions violation Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Nicholas Barton, 21, of County Road 12, has two prior felony cases in Lawrence County. He was on community control sanctions. Judge Andy Ballard ordered Barton to undergo an evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if he is competent.
In an unrelated case, Justin Hildreth, 28, of South Point, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility or rehab facility. He was placed on community control sanctions for two years, was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
In other cases:
- Ella Murphy, 36, of Old Buckley Road, Ashland, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. She was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Casey Boyd, 29, of Township Road 1214, Ironton, failed to complete an intervention in lieu of conviction drug case. He was ordered to stay on community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Boyd also was ordered to stay at Mended Reeds in Ironton for drug counseling until a bed becomes available at STAR.
- Janie Francis, 63, of the 300 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, was ordered to stay on community control sanctions until she pays back court costs and restitution in a 2016 felony case.