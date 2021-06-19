IRONTON — A homeless Proctorville area man rejected a plea offer earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sent him to prison for eight years, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county attorney.
Bruce J. Marsh, 30, pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure to appear. Bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Christen Finley. Marsh also faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, burglary and having weapons while under disability. The case was set for trial July 8.
In an unrelated case, Hubert Dehart, 50, of Baptist Hill, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug case. Finley set final sentencing in the case for July 14.
In other cases:
- Benjamin Hawk, 32, of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a 200-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Shawn E. Hanshaw, 33, of County Road 30, Kitts Hill, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 400 hours of community service.
- Tracy R. McNeely, 39, of Guyandotte, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth. McNeely also faces a community control sanctions violation. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Shannon Badalamenti, 43, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Hobert S. Gearhart, 57, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and is required to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Leslie Wright, 33, of Cannonsburg Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. She was placed on community control sanctions and is required to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Gregory R. Riggs, 31, of Ohio 243, South Point, tested positive for drugs while out on bond. He was ordered to seek inpatient treatment at Riverside Recovery and seek a mental health assessment.
- Makaylan Hanshaw, 23, of Washington Street, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a drug treatment program. Hanshaw also was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.