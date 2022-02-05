IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to nine years in prison after he was convicted last month on two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Randall Vanpernis, 28, of Private Drive 567, Proctorville, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Finley sentenced Zenna Spitler, 53, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, to six years in prison in a drug case.
Spitler pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He could be eligible for early release from prison after serving three years, according to Jeff Smith, assistant county prosecutor.
In other cases:
Tawanna Talbert, 46, of Wurtland, Kentucky, was granted a judicial release on a 12-year prison sentence. Talbert pleaded guilty to burglary and three counts of complicity to burglary in the 2013 case. She has spent more than eight-and-a half years in prison. She will be placed on community control sanctions for four years and is ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
Donna Ingrassia, 65, no address listed, was sentenced to six months in prison after she admitted violating community control sanctions.
Jacquez Robinson, 22, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. He received a suspended 180-day jail sentence and forfeited $7,775 to the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force forfeiture fund.
Michelle L. Whittington, 33, of Willow Wood, was sentenced to two years in prison for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. She has already served more than that in another case and won’t be required to spend anymore time in the Ohio case.
Mendy Ratliff McKenzie, 34. of Township Road 87, South Point, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to get drug treatment if needed.
Lowell Ratliff, 40, of the Ironton area, pleaded not guilty aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending and get treatment, if needed.
Nikki Lewis, 43, of Private Drive 82, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and was released on a $25,000 signature bond and was ordered to get treatment, if needed. Lewis also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
