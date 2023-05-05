IRONTON — A Proctorville, Ohio, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison in a drug case.
Charles L. Vance, 51, of County Road 66, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. He could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months behind bars.
He also was ordered to forfeit $1,370 in his possession when he was arrested by Ironton police.
In an unrelated case, Matthew L. Clark, 35, of Hinkley Hollow Road, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor and to failure to appear and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Clark faces a three-year prison sentence in the case. Final sentencing was set for May 24.
In other cases:
Shannon L. Lewis, 41, no address listed, admitted violating terms of her community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and remain on probation.
Matthew S. Southers, 47, of the 2800 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction and was ordered to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
Lanelle A. Linkfield, 33, of the 600 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She was ordered to complete treatment and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Linkfield also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
James B. Lewis, 42, of the 2500 block of South 13th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to felony
domestic violence with a prior conviction. Bond was set at $75,000.
James G. Case, 34, of Sydney, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to burglary and trespass in a habitation. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and be on house arrest.
Alley K. Douglas, 24, of Township Road 1211, South Point, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation. Douglas was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to continue treatment.
David E. Artis, 32, of Lane Street, Ironton, admitted to violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and his probation was transferred to Scioto County.
