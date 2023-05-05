The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Proctorville, Ohio, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison in a drug case.

Charles L. Vance, 51, of County Road 66, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. He could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months behind bars.

