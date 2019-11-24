IRONTON — A Proctorville area man was sentenced last week to 10 to 15 years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
David Belville, 48, of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Several other drug charges against Belville were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Belville was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Savannah Owens, 23, of the 400 block of 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to 17 months in prison. Owens was given credit for 251 days already served toward the sentence.
In other cases:
- Amber Cade, 30, of Ironton, was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. She also was ordered to get drug treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Ryan Pyles, 28, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to stay on sanctions and get treatment at Mended Reeds.
- Russell Severance, 53, of the 800 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Jimmie O’Field, 60, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Dustin E. Carver, 39, of Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded innocent to theft and aggravated possession of drugs. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Pauline Ann Jenkins, 48, of Township Road 1034, South Point, pleaded innocent to possession of fentanyl. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
- Jerry J. Dawson Jr., 38, of Detroit, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
- Tera Godfrey, 40, of County Road 124, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. Godfrey was released on a $5,000 signature bond.