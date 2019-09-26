IRONTON — Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley sentenced a 29-year-old Proctorville-area man to 54 1/2 years in prison Thursday in a drug case.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said he recommended the sentence based on Spanish Smith’s extensive criminal history that includes a voluntary manslaughter conviction in Cabell County in 2016.
“This guy was a major drug offender,” Anderson said following the sentencing. “He was selling large amounts of drugs in our community. He was trafficking large amounts of heroin containing fentanyl and large amounts of meth.”
Smith, a native of Detroit, was arrested following undercover drug buys in a Proctorville apartment, according to Anderson.
Following a three-day trial this week in Ironton, Smith was convicted of six counts of trafficking in heroin, five counts of trafficking in meth and one count of having weapons while under disability (being a convicted felon).
Smith faced a maximum 64 years in the case. Anderson asked for a prison sentence of more than 50 years based on the conviction and Smith’s record, which also included a home invasion while armed with a gun in the Detroit area, Anderson said.
In one of the guilty counts, Smith was convicted of selling more than 100 grams of heroin, making him a major drug offender, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities recovered $33,385 in cash, two shotguns, digital scales and baggies following a search earlier this year, according to Anderson. Authorities also recovered approximately 120 grams of heroin with a street value of approximately $10,000, according to the release.
Anderson said he would seek dismissal of two other serious charges against Smith. Smith was charged with assault on a peace officer and felonious assault against an inmate at the Lawrence County Jail following his arrest last February.