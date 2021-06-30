IRONTON — A Proctorville, Ohio, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to tampering and vandalism by cutting off an ankle monitor, among other charges.
Bruce J. Marsh Jr., 30, of Township Road 303, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to charges of tampering, vandalism, grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability.
Charges of burglary, escape and failure to appear were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Marsh could be eligible for early release after serving six years in prison.
He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Lucinda L. Price, 54, of Gahanna, Ohio, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Finley set bond at $10,000 and ordered Price be sent to Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if she is competent to stand trial.
In other cases:
- Krystal D. Ewing, 33, of the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in 11 grams of meth in the vicinity of a juvenile and aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $25,000 bond.
- Daniel E. Stapleton, 42, of Township Road 343, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth, felonious assault and criminal damaging. Bond was set at $10,000.