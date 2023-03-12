The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Proctorville man convicted last week was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison.

Michael W. Neff, 28, of County Road 107, was convicted March 6 of tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor, two counts of failure to appear and breaking and entering.

