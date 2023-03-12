IRONTON — A Proctorville man convicted last week was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison.
Michael W. Neff, 28, of County Road 107, was convicted March 6 of tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor, two counts of failure to appear and breaking and entering.
He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard on March 8. Steven K. Nord, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said Neff was sentenced to three years in prison for tampering and vandalism, and three additional years for failure to appear. He also was sentenced to a year each for breaking and entering, but that sentences was run concurrently with the other six years.
The sentences were run consecutively, said Nord, who prosecuted the case for the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
In an unrelated case, Leon Adams Jr., 64, of County Road 60, South Point, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He faces a four-year prison sentence, according to Nord. Final sentencing was set for March 29.
In other cases:
Keith M .Wetzel, 55, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of meth and attempt to operate a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance. He faces a three-year prison sentence, according to
Nord. Final sentencing was set for March 29.
Albert Q. Rucker, 31 of Wilmington, Ohio, admitted to violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction. He was allowed to continue on sanctions and complete a four- to six-month relapse program at the STAR Community Control Sanctions. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stay at the Southern Hope treatment program until being transported to STAR in Scioto County on Tuesday.
T.J. Jenkins, 38, of Township Road 1368, Proctorville, admitted to violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program and was sentenced to 128 days in jail.
Donald L. Sisler, 33, of County Road 22, Ironton, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Final sentencing was set for April 5.
Christopher N. Kipp, 31, of the 300 block of 4th Street, East, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction ordering him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
Charla D. Campbell, 37, of the 300 block of Vine Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to open dumping or open burning. Campbell was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond, was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get treatment at Mended Reeds.
Jason W. Dean, 41, of the 300 block of Spruce Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of meth and receiving proceeds from an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get treatment.
