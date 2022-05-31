IRONTON — A Proctorville, Ohio, area man faces nine years in prison after pleading guilty last week to drug trafficking and other charges in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Deon L. Calvin, 34, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, to three counts of drug trafficking and tampering with evidence, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
As part of a negotiated plea, several other charges were dismissed, Anderson said Thursday. Calvin also was ordered to forfeit $7,000 and a semi-automatic handgun, Anderson said. Calvin also pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal, the prosecutor’s office won’t oppose a judicial release after Calvin spends seven years in prison.
Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for June 8.
In an unrelated case, Stephen Wilson, 39, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to nine months in prison.
In other cases:
- Ty B. Mullins, 37, of Camelot Drive, Catlettsburg, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to time already served of six months in prison.
- Butch Castle, 44, of McClure Street, Ashland, admitted violating an intervention in lieu of conviction program and was ordered to complete a two-to-four month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Beverly C. Reed, 49, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, was given an unsuccessful medical discharge from the program at STAR. She was ordered to complete an inpatient medical treatment program at Mended Reeds and get an alcohol or drug assessment.
- Frederick Topping, 53, of Township Road 266, Kitts Hill, was found in contempt of court and was sentenced to 14 days in jail. The criminal case is pending.
- David M. Bennett, 41, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to burglary, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- David E. Artis, 31, of the 500 block of Lane Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year. He was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and do 200 hours of community service.
- Stanley Bennett, 40, of County Road 12, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
- April D. Pemberton, 36, of Tristin Way, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring her to be drug and alcohol free for a year. She was ordered to complete a treatment program and do 200 hours of community service.
- Mickey R. Wilson, 33, who is homeless, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Tonya M. Horn, 38, of Accorn Street, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to grand theft. She was released on a $20,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Amanda J. Ramey, 39, of Private Drive 232, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.