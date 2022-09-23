IRONTON — A Proctorville area woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
Sabrina L. Nelson, 39, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, faces nearly five years in prison. Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing in the case for Sept. 28.
A proposed plea deal could send her to prison for 57 months when she could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center to complete a two- to four-month program in Scioto County.
In an unrelated case, Tyler Keeton, 21, of the 300 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison, but could be eligible for early release to complete the program at STAR.
In other cases:
Jason Collier, 37, of Private Drive 2600, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to several counts of theft. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Zachary A. Holder, 28, of the 100 block of Brubaker Drive, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
Kyle R. Morrison, 26, of Fisher Brown Road, Wayne, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a treatment program. A charge of domestic violence was dismissed.
Savannah Strickland, 26, of Pinkerington, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
