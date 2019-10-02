CHARLESTON — Nominations are now open for the 2019 Professor of the Year Award, the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia announced.

Nomination forms have been distributed throughout West Virginia to all public and private colleges and universities and must be postmarked no later than Nov. 7, 2019, to be eligible for consideration.

Nominations must include comprehensive and specific information about each nominee.

The Foundation Board selects up to five Professor of the Year finalists and interviews each to select Professor of the Year. The finalists will be honored at a banquet in Charleston in the spring of 2020.

The Professor of the Year will receive a $10,000 tax-free cash award and a handmade glass trophy from Blenko. For more information, or to request a nomination form, contact Rebecca Tinder at 304-347-2131.

