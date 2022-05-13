HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Career Technology Center recognized students who completed their vocational program requirements during a special ceremony Thursday.
About 150 students who completed programs for carpentry, graphic design, welding, electrical technology and more were honored for completing all requirements to be certified in their career field.
Tyler Smith, owner of upholstery shop Smith Customs in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, advised students to look beyond the obvious when searching for jobs that would use skills learned at the Career Technology Center. Though Smith studied collision repair in Putnam County, he still uses certain skills from collision repair with his upholstery business.
“Just keep an open mind and keep using your skill sets. Try to better them as you keep going so you can get any kind of job you want,” he said.
“There’s a lot more than I think meets the eye with just a certain career. You can use these skill sets to go out and do a lot of things with the same skills. Like I said, I use what I learned in trade school but I don’t do what I did in trade school.”
Career Technology Center Principal Frank Barnett said not all students who were recognized for completing program requirements are seniors, and many freshmen, sophomores and juniors will continue their studies in advanced programs or have been accepted into other programs for the 2022-23 school year.
Barnett told attendees he was thankful the Career Technology Center could host a ceremony for students completing their programs. While high school graduation ceremonies are wonderful, some students start and finish high school at the career center.
“I know that the high schools have their graduation, and we appreciate the ability for students to go to that ceremony as well,” he said. “But these students, a lot of them, they start here as a freshman and they finish here as a senior, so this is home.”
Johnathon Shaffer participated in the school’s adult program and officially completed his program in December 2021 and was honored Thursday.
Shaffer said he started his job with Engines Inc. in Milton right after certification, and the school and staff were instrumental in preparing him.
“This place gives more opportunities,” he said. “It’s basically college, or pre-college. You can get right into a job after you’re done with school, and the people here help you find jobs. My teacher helped set me up with my job; it’s great.”
Cabell Midland High School senior Alayna Melson was recognized as the Career Technology Center’s Student of the Year for her academic achievements, determination, leadership and participation in community projects.
Melson completed her requirements for certification in graphic design. She thanked the school’s staff for guidance throughout her time at the career center, along with friends and family who have been supportive along the way.