WAYNE — A program focused on increasing graduation rates and promoting information on post-graduation options will be introduced to Wayne County schools in the coming year and be tracked over the next seven years.
District schools will implement West Virginia GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs), a federally funded program that implements college campus visits, leadership academies, tutoring and more in public schools to better prepare students for opportunities after leaving high school.
Lead counselor for Wayne County Schools Bradley Jordan told the Wayne County Board of Education this program would help to inform students that they are not limited in career paths after graduation.
“Anytime that we can increase our options for our students to see what else is out there — you know, you look at what your parents did and sometimes fall into what our parents did and what’s around us or what we see — but we can increase those options for our students any way that we can. We can open up a lot of doors,” Jordan said.
Since the program tracks students over a seven-year period, Jordan said those administering the program would begin observing seventh-graders and continue throughout the rest of each student’s public education. Additionally, program administrators would assist each senior class for the next seven years in providing information about college plans and other options.
Jordan said a training day will take place so he and other leaders can further understand what resources are available, and the program will officially start in Wayne County on Jan. 15, 2022.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said this is an exciting opportunity for schools and could be great for students who do not know about post-secondary education resources beyond Marshall University.
In other business:
- Four community members expressed concerns before the board regarding COVID-19 vaccines for students and mask requirements. Some speakers asked for students to have a choice to wear masks in schools and cautioned against providing vaccines at the schools. Alexander said after the meeting that masks will remain mandatory while the county is designated as “orange” or “red” on the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 metrics map unless the state or board decides differently. Vaccines will also remain an option for students and faculty, not a requirement, and students under 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.
- Alexander told board members the district had 30 active COVID-19 cases in schools as of Nov. 9, a decrease from the more than 200 cases just a few weeks prior.
- Booster COVID-19 shots are available to Wayne County teachers and first round of vaccines for students ages 5 to 11 with parent permission are available at 4 p.m. at Spring Valley High School on Thursday, Nov. 18, and Wayne High School on Friday, Nov. 19.
- Trespassing concerns were raised regarding the Spring Valley High School parking lot and the Buffalo Creek community gym. Alexander said he is working with local law enforcement to set up weekly checks on the properties to ensure individuals are not trespassing or damaging property. At SVHS, Alexander said he is working with the school to determine if access gates need to be locked, moved or otherwise changed to limit entries on the weekends.
- The board will begin recognizing students with notable academic success during future board meetings. Alexander said these meetings may take place at the school in which students are being recognized, but that decision has not been finalized.
The next Board of Education meeting was moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 (instead of Nov. 23), due to Thanksgiving Break.