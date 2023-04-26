WAYNE — Court officials presented a public test at the Wayne County Family Court on Tuesday to demonstrate how West Virginia victims of domestic violence and sexual assault can safely attend court hearings.
The Remote Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Outreach Project — now available in seven West Virginia counties — allows victims to attend hearings without visiting the courthouse.
Lisa Tackett, West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals director of court services, said the courthouse can be an overwhelming environment for victims.
“The idea of this is that we all know when you want a protective order — whether that it’s a personal safety order or a domestic violence order — everybody knows you gotta come to the courthouse,” Tackett said. “So, if I’m trying to stop you from getting a protective order against me, I’m gonna try to stop you from coming in the courthouse.”
Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties were added to the project this week. Cabell, Jefferson, Kanawha and Ohio counties were the first to participate.
Previously, victims had to go in person to a magistrate court to seek domestic violence protective orders or personal safety orders and attend follow-up hearings. Victims in the seven counties can still go to court, but they also have the option to be remote in an advocate location.
Tackett said many victims have to face their perpetrator when they park at their local courthouse.
“You’re already in a horrible situation and coming into the courthouse can be even more traumatizing for individuals,” Tackett explained. “And let’s face it, (the petitions) are not easy documents to navigate through when you’ve been involved in a traumatic situation.”
The project will allow victims to interact with a judge on camera and submit files, photos, medical records or text messages with the ability to zoom in.
Victims may file a petition in three ways: an in-person self service option to fill out in magistrate court, a remote option with an advocate or an emergency option.
A petitioner with an advocate — Branches Domestic Violence Center or CONTACT Rape Crisis Center — can fill out the petition over the phone, provide information through a hearing with a magistrate or the petition can be faxed.
When using an emergency method, the petitioner will call 911 to which law enforcement will take them to their advocate or magistrate court.
While the project focuses heavily on sexual assault and domestic violence cases, divorce hearings can be petitioned as well, according to Tackett.
Cabell County’s first remote case was a divorce hearing because the petitioner felt more safe.
Cabell County 911 dispatch received 30,141 calls — 2,166 reported as domestic situations — in 2022 for the city, according to the Huntington Police annual report.
Former Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said a majority of the city’s violent crimes were domestic incidents.
Wayne County Family Court Judge Sean Maynard and Wayne County Magistrate Billy Dell Runyon were present for the test Tuesday.
“I think it’s a great program. ... It’s a way to make people feel comfortable and confident coming into court,” Maynard said. “A lot of times they’ll sit here, 10 feet away from the same person that left bruises, cuts and scrapes on them.”
While the Wayne County and Lincoln County tests occurred Tuesday, the Mason County test will be available 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Mason County Courthouse.
