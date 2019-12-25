HUNTINGTON — Work is progressing on the new Highlawn Elementary School, located along the 2600 block of 5th Avenue and facing Collis Avenue.
The building is going up on the site formerly occupied by Enslow Middle School, which was demolished last spring.
The $13.2 million new school, which will house up to 300 students, is expected to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Funding for the new Highlawn Elementary and the demolition of Enslow Middle was received from the state School Building Authority in 2017 and will be split 50/50 from state and county coffers.
The Enslow building was constructed in 1917 and had not housed students since 2013.