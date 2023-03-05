The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — While supply and design delays have moved back starting and completion dates for some Cabell County construction bond projects, district officials say progress is still being made on a good schedule.

Cabell County voters approved an $87.5 million bond in August 2020, with the projects consisting of renovations at Hite-Saunders Elementary, Nichols Elementary, Cabell Midland High and Huntington High; a new Cabell County Career Technology Center; and new schools for Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows Elementary and Milton Elementary.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

