HUNTINGTON — While supply and design delays have moved back starting and completion dates for some Cabell County construction bond projects, district officials say progress is still being made on a good schedule.
Cabell County voters approved an $87.5 million bond in August 2020, with the projects consisting of renovations at Hite-Saunders Elementary, Nichols Elementary, Cabell Midland High and Huntington High; a new Cabell County Career Technology Center; and new schools for Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows Elementary and Milton Elementary.
“There’s a turning point that you see in these projects,” Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty said. “You have so much demo (demolition) and you get to a point where it starts to come back together, like you see a blank slate when you finally get there and it’s coming back together. And I can see it now.”
While the new Davis Creek Elementary, set to be built at 1400 Riverview Drive, is the only new school undergoing construction at this time, the new Milton Elementary is currently out for bid and construction could begin as early as June, Hardesty said. Milton Elementary is set to be built on Newmans Branch Road.
Meadows Elementary designs are also nearing completion, Hardesty said, and could go out for bid by mid-March, meaning construction would likely begin in the summer. The school is set to be built on Warehouse Road off W.Va. 10 near Huntington High School.
For the new Cabell County Career Technology Center, which will take over the former Sears at the Huntington Mall, Hardesty said the project is expected to go out for bid in April. Though Hardesty previously said he thought the project would be out for bid in February or March, the delay is due to ensuring the plans are capable of giving students the space and resources they will need.
Hardesty said the district is currently speaking with other entities about new potential program or sponsorships of classroom and lab spaces.
“If we get some of those sponsorships, we want to make sure that the product and the students that graduate from those programs are able to be career ready so we need to make sure that the spaces are designed in such a way that when the students leave, they have the appropriate experiences,” Hardesty said.
For the high schools, Hardesty said renovations to restrooms and new safe schools entrances have progressed and both high schools are near completion for the first entrance and set of restrooms.
Hardesty predicted Cabell Midland High renovations for the first new entrance in the next three to four weeks, and the bathroom renovations could be completed in that time frame depending on the delivery of phenolic bathroom stalls.
Huntington High is not as far along as Cabell Midland due to its contract being awarded in September 2022 compared to July for CMHS, but Hardesty said construction is still going well. In the March 7 Board of Education meeting, a change order in the amount of $25,920 for the purchase of phenolic bathroom stalls will be reviewed by the board.
The stalls are the same kind Cabell Midland is currently waiting on.
Hardesty said once the first entrance is complete at each school, workers will immediately move on to the second entrance. Hardesty estimates the second entrance at Cabell Midland will be complete during summer of 2023, and Huntington High’s second entrance is expected to be complete in either summer or fall of this year.
Work at Nichols Elementary is still set to be completed this summer, as work has started on bringing in a water line for the fire suppression system. Ductwork has been installed in classrooms and portions of the ceiling have been removed in preparation for the new safe schools entrance.
The work has begun for the safe schools entrance, and Hardesty said framing has been ordered and crews are preparing to work as students are out for spring break later this month.
“If the framework is delivered, then yes, they’re anticipating working on the entrance over the spring break, but sometimes it comes down to the material being supplied,” he said.
Roofing and the new sprinkler system at Hite-Saunders Elementary have been completed, and most windows have been replaced. Lighting in the classrooms and HVAC fan coils are being installed.
Construction crews at Hite-Saunders will still have to wait until the summer to replace the main HVAC unit.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
