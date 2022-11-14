The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DonnaDecker_ProgressiveVehicleRecipient_11-10-22.jpg

Progressive Insurance donated a vehicle to veteran Donna Decker of Logan, West Virginia, in observance of Veterans Day at an event at Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

CHARLESTON — Progressive Insurance donated a vehicle to veteran Donna Decker of Logan, West Virginia, in observance of Veterans Day at an event at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School on Thursday.

The gift was part of Progressive’s Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway, in which veterans and military-related organizations across the country received the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them and the veterans they serve get back on the road and move forward in life.

