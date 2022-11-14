CHARLESTON — Progressive Insurance donated a vehicle to veteran Donna Decker of Logan, West Virginia, in observance of Veterans Day at an event at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School on Thursday.
The gift was part of Progressive’s Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway, in which veterans and military-related organizations across the country received the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them and the veterans they serve get back on the road and move forward in life.
Decker enlisted in the U.S. Army when she was 19, not long after the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, and served in several tours of duty. Even after leaving the Army, and to continue to serve, she deployed to Qatar and to Iraq as a government contractor, linguist/site manager. When she returned to West Virginia, for the past two years, she has been volunteering at the Veterans Center in Henlawson, West Virginia, which combines four nonprofit veteran service organizations, serving five counties with a population of more than 8,000. As a veterans resource officer, Decker administratively supports the four VSOs, provides information and resources for veterans and their families, and acts as a community liaison.
The 2022 Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway honors veterans in every state across the country with personal and commercial vehicles. Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise’s U.S. fleet that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive.
The vehicles, with six months of insurance paid for by Enterprise, were delivered to veterans Thursday, bringing the total number of donated vehicles through the Keys to Progress program to more than 900 since 2013.
“As we celebrate this 10-year milestone, it is humbling to see the impact this program has made since its inception,” said Tricia Griffith, CEO at Progressive. “Our Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is just one way we celebrate our nation’s veterans at Progressive, and we are so proud to be able to help veterans who have given so much for this country. We look forward to continuing to do this program for many years to support our commitment to our service men and women.”
Those interested in applying to be a future recipient must be veterans sponsored by a veteran-friendly, nonprofit organization to submit their request. If unfamiliar with an organization, veterans can visit VA.gov to find a local veteran office or contact their local VFW post. Applications are reviewed starting in May of each program year.
