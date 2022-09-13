Editor’s note: This is an installment in a series of articles highlighting resources in the Huntington area dedicated to ending the opioid crisis as part of National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month was started in 1989 to bring awareness to the crisis and efforts to combat it.
HUNTINGTON — For some families facing issues surrounding a parent’s substance use disorder, hope is all they have.
Luckily those in the Huntington area can turn to Project Hope for Women and Children, which provides a supportive environment to help families work together toward long-term recovery and the development of healthy parenting skills.
Once done with the Project Hope program, graduates can seamlessly transition from their residential treatment program to the Hope House, which gives them a structured environment to continue successfully in recovery rather than leaving clients to their own devices.
Jessica Tackett, director of Project Hope, said the program works under Marshall Health and in partnership with the Huntington City Mission to promote a family atmosphere in an intense recovery environment for up to about a year.
“Each lady that comes to our facility, they have their own apartment so the families can be, you know, family,” she said. “They receive group therapy, individual therapy and we make sure that they are housed and they have jobs when they leave Project Hope.”
The program is for women who are currently pregnant, or postpartum, and for their children up to the age of 12. This allows mothers to keep their children with them as they work on recovery, a barrier that stops many from seeking help for substance use disorder in the first place.
“A lot of times women don’t go to treatment because, one, they don’t want to give up their children, or two, they don’t have anyone to keep their children while they’re in treatment,” she said. “That’s why Project Hope was created, so they didn’t have to choose.”
Opened in 2019, Project Hope provides on-site peer and residential support, life skills training and mental health services. It also provides educational support services, career development, nutrition, exercise support, parenting and relationship courses, spiritual care and financial education — anything a family needs to get to a healthier, self-sustaining place.
Tackett said the program supports all pathways to recovery, whether that include medication-assisted treatment or not.
Hope House, located at Huntington City Mission, opened in 2020 as a transitional house for up to 17 families at a time in individual single-family units. It gives families a watchful eye in a structured environment, while also allowing them the privacy they need to bond and grow once the mothers graduate from Project Hope.
Sometimes the children are in CPS custody, but the mothers can work on their unification process to get their children back while staying at Project Hope, Tackett said. The children also benefit from the program, as they get services to make sure their mental and physical health needs are met too, Tackett said.
Some participants have had issues finding housing, she said as an example, because of their past criminal and rental history, but Hope House gives them time to save money to afford better housing and a build better life to lessen the likelihood of a relapse.
“Hope House gives them an opportunity to find housing, not just choosing just to take whatever they have or going back into an environment where they came from that’s bad, just because they don’t have anywhere else to go,” she said.
Tackett said it’s hard to measure success in recovery, but she considers Project Hope to be a success in its first three years because it has helped dozens of women start their journey and set them up for a better life.
Tackett said she hopes to see Project Hope expand into other areas of the state, whether it be through the opening of additional Hope Houses or by another entity using its model to build their own projects.
“I just want the community to understand how important treatment is, especially for women that have children,” she said. “I hope that one day the stigma will be taken off and people will understand that it is a disease. I want people to people see that these women are trying, and the more support that we have, the better off our community will be.”