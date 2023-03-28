HUNTINGTON — Applications for the City of Huntington’s Project Shine housing rehabilitation program are now accepted through April 10.
Project Shine is designed to provide free assistance to homeowners with minor home exterior repairs or accessibility upgrades through the City of Huntington’s Planning and Development Department.
The types of assistance available include maintenance to siding/exterior walls, porches, handrails, roofs, windows/doors, eaves (fascia, soffits, gutters, and downspouts) and wheelchair ramps.
Homeowners are eligible to apply if they meet the following requirements:
The home is located within Huntington city limits
The single-family home is occupied by the owner
The household (all living in the home) meets specific income eligibility limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Municipal and refuse fees are current
Application and supporting documentation is completed
The City of Huntington will accept up to 75 qualifying applications this spring.
Project Shine began in 2021 as a pilot program for three neighborhoods. It was so successful that it expanded citywide in 2022. Since the program launched, 199 homes have been renovated.
Work will begin in June and continue into July, and will be completed by volunteer work camps bringing approximately 1,400 youth and adult volunteers from across the country. Housing accommodations will be provided by local churches and public schools.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.