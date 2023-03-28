The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Project SHINE volunteers work to build a wheelchair ramp at a home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Applications for the City of Huntington’s Project Shine housing rehabilitation program are now accepted through April 10.

Project Shine is designed to provide free assistance to homeowners with minor home exterior repairs or accessibility upgrades through the City of Huntington’s Planning and Development Department.

