HUNTINGTON — A new initiative aimed at repairing owner-occupied homes in Highlawn will expand to other areas in Huntington.
Project SHINE, which began seeking applications from Highlawn last month, is now looking for applicants from the West End and Fairfield.
Huntington Community and Development Specialist Ben Newhouse said he expects the program to complete work on 90 to 100 homes in Huntington. The program is geared toward low- or moderate-income households.
“We’re trying to get as much out there as we can,” Newhouse said.
Project SHINE aims to bring in volunteers from across the country to Huntington later this summer.
The volunteers will complete exterior work on owner-occupied homes.
Some of the criteria owners must meet includes:
- The single-family home is occupied by the homeowner
- The household meets specific income eligibility limits
- Mortgage payments, taxes, municipal and refuse fees are current
- Application and supporting documents are complete
Newhouse said the project will most likely continue taking applications through mid-June.
The first group of volunteers is scheduled to arrive around June 13. Homeowners will get a mailed response about their application.
While it’s not a guarantee every applicant will be selected this year, Newhouse said it is worthwhile for homeowners to apply.
Some houses that can’t be included this year may be eligible for Project SHINE next year.
“We are going to have work camps here for the next couple of years, so it doesn’t hurt for people to think about getting an application.”
To apply for the program, visit www.huntingtonshine.com or call 304-696-4418.
Applicants must have income verification and proof of homeowner’s insurance, Newhouse said.