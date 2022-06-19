CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Work is underway on a $9.5 million project to make improvements along Interstate 64 between the Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg exits in Boyd County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Work along the seven mile section of interstate includes roadside repairs, safety improvements and new blacktop, according to a news release.
Starting this week, contractors will begin milling (removing blacktop) and then applying new asphalt between mile markers 184 and 191, according to the release.
Contractors have been working since April to renovate ditchlines and drainage along the roadway, stabilize embankments beside or underneath the highway, fix intersection concrete at interchanges and reconstruct the eastbound on ramp at Catlettsburg to improve sight distance and safety, according to the release.
More employees will be working starting Monday as the milling and blacktopping gets underway.
The work will close one lane of the interstate in both directions, so motorists should be prepared for slowed traffic, especially near work crews, according to the release.
Eastbound traffic approaching the Cannonsburg exit and westbound traffic approaching from West Virginia must merge left as the right lane is closed.
Exit ramps will remain open. Orange exit signs will mark any changes.
On ramp traffic must yield to oncoming traffic. The speed limit on the road has been lowered to 55 mph while the project is ongoing.
About 14,000 vehicles per day use that section of road.
Contractors have until Nov. 30 to complete the project, but some work could be completed earlier.
Mountain Enterprises Inc., was awarded a $9,511,750.43 contract for the project, according to the release.
