HUNTINGTON — Several projects in Huntington’s Highlawn neighborhood and downtown could soon alleviate reoccurring street flooding issues the areas often face after heavy rain.
The Huntington Water Quality Board announced the projects in late 2019. They address street flooding on both 3rd and 5th avenues near Highlawn and in the 8th and 10th street underpasses.
The total cost of the projects is $4,577,012. Funding for the improvements was accumulated through a three-step sewer rate increase approved in 2017.
“The City of Huntington and Huntington Water Quality Board continue to make positive strides to update Huntington’s infrastructure so that we remain a safe, healthy and growing community,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a news release. “These projects serve as a reminder that we are putting our constituents’ hard-earned money to good use.”
The largest of the projects is about 10% complete and consists of cleaning a major interceptor line that spans from Highlawn to Westmoreland at a cost of $2,965,161.
The line was built in 1958 and carries about 80% of the city’s wastewater, but it has never received a thorough cleaning, resulting in the loss of a large amount of capacity over time, Brian Bracey, executive director of the Water Quality Board, said.
Bracey said about 400 tons of debris have already removed by Sanitary Board crews.
The second recently completed project to address Highlawn flooding is the installation of a backflow preventer on outfall lines next to a Guyandotte pump station, an addition that also increases the interceptor line’s capacity to carry wastewater.
Downtown, the Sanitary Board is placing pumps and drainage lines at both 8th Street and 10th Street underpasses, which commonly collect water and prevent vehicular and foot traffic.
In addition, the Huntington Stormwater Utility will soon begin infrastructure improvements that are planned to upgrade the floodwall system and drainage issues using grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration as well as a surface transportation block grant for engineering services.