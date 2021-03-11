CHARLESTON — West Virginia extended Thursday the deadline to apply for the up to $4,750-per-year Promise Scholarship to July 1, after applications by the previous March 1 cutoff were down.
Students hoping to receive money this fall should apply even if they haven’t yet met the test score or other academic qualifications. To apply for a Promise Scholarship, visit cfwv.com.
State Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker said Wednesday that there has already been huge progress in getting more applications.
“When I looked at our qualifying scores from this time last year to now, we’re down about 200 students who qualify for Promise,” she said. “So that’s a much smaller gap than what I was concerned with.”
“Of all of the applications received as of March 8, 40% of those applications were completed in February,” said Derek Lambert, a middle and secondary learning coordinator in the state Department of Education.
He noted that roughly lined up with the state Board of Education’s statewide mandate to reopen classrooms.
But submissions of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, are still lagging. Students can submit the FAFSA at fafsa.gov.
While filling out the FAFSA is required to receive the Promise, its importance goes far beyond being one of the requirements for a “merit” scholarship, like Promise, that still may not be granted to students who academically struggled in high school.
Submitting a FAFSA is also generally required to access the free community college tuition that’s available despite grades, and to get the federal Pell Grants for low-income students who want to attend four-year colleges or community colleges.
Yet Brian Weingart, the state’s senior director of financial aid, said most of the drop in FAFSA submissions is coming from Pell Grant-eligible high schoolers.
He said Tuesday that FAFSA submissions were down 2,091 overall compared to the same time last year. Out of those, there were 1,602 fewer submissions from Pell-eligible students, he said.
“FAFSA numbers aren’t moving much,” Weingart said.
The West Virginia House Education Committee sent to the full House of Delegates floor this week a bill (House Bill 2702) that would require students, parents or guardians to submit the FAFSA in order to graduate high school. High schools would be required to assist in completing the form.
But the legislation includes some exemptions, including the ability for parents — or students who are 18 years old or legally emancipated — to submit a form saying they understand what the FAFSA is but don’t want to file one.
“As long as we have some leeway in that bill — and I believe that there is — that gives students who aren’t able to do that for some reason an exemption, then I think it’s a good idea,” Tucker said.
Also related to college attendance, Gov. Jim Justice is using $341,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to let high school seniors take the ACT college entrance exam for free.
That’s atop the free SAT public schoolers get to take because it’s the statewide high school standardized test. Scoring high enough on either the SAT or the ACT can qualify students for the Promise.
The free ACT tests will be offered on college campuses. The first dates and locations announced are April 24 and July 31 at West Virginia University’s three campuses, in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser.
Registration information hasn’t yet been provided. Those and other possible test dates and locations will be posted at wvhepc.edu.
Students can submit the FAFSA at fafsa.gov or through the myStudentAid mobile app. For additional assistance, students and parents can visit StudentAid.gov/resources, tweet @FAFSA or speak with a customer service representative at 1-800-4-FED-AID (1-800-433-3243; TTY for the deaf or hard of hearing 1-800-730-8913).