HUNTINGTON - Newly promoted Huntington Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Wilson always knew he wanted to be a firefighter, but he never pictured himself where he is today.
"I went farther and higher in my career than I ever thought I would," Wilson said Monday, the day he was promoted to deputy chief in a ceremony at City Hall.
Also promoted were Jonathan Saxton, to captain, and Jason Boggs, to lieutenant.
Wilson was hired by the department in January 1998. With less than one year of service under his belt, he received his first medal of valor for his actions on an 8th Avenue fire where multiple people were saved from imminent danger. His second medal of valor was awarded to him for his action at the Emmons Jr. apartment building fire in 2007.
Chief Jan Rader said Wilson has proven himself a formidable leader and he serves the citizens of Huntington with integrity and humility.
"His skill set will help us move forward in a progressive and positive direction," Rader said.
Wilson said he was looking forward to beginning in the new position.
"This is really the capstone of my career," he said.
Filing the captain spot left open by Wilson's promotion is Saxton, who began his career with the department in 2005.
"A workaholic by nature, I interrupted his beach vacation to offer him employment," Rader said. "Thankfully for the city, he took my call."
Rader said Saxton is a pillar in the department. He will lead B shift #2.
Private Boggs was promoted to fill the lieutenant spot left by Saxton. Boggs has been with the department since 2013.
"Jason displayed maturity and leadership qualities immediately," Rader said. "He has displayed excellence in the role of fire apparatus operator and senior private."
Each man received their new badge, which was pinned on their uniform by a loved one.
Rader also thanked the families of the promoted men, saying they couldn't do what they do without their families' support.
The department has four deputy chiefs, 21 captains and 14 lieutenants.
