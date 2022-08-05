During last week’s City Council meeting, an ordinance to rezone property near Hal Greer Boulevard for light industrial activities was approved. The property is on the north side of 8th Avenue between Hal Greer Boulevard and 17th Street. This screenshot is from the June meeting packet for the Huntington Planning Commission.
HUNTINGTON — An area near Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington was recently rezoned.
During last week’s City Council meeting, an ordinance to rezone property near Hal Greer Boulevard for light industrial activities was approved. The land was previously marked for commercial use. The City of Huntington was the petitioner.
The property is on the north side of 8th Avenue between Hal Greer Boulevard and 17th Street.
The petition was reviewed by the Huntington Planning Commission in its June meeting. Existing businesses and uses on the block are still permitted under the industrial designation, according to a copy of the petition.
The I-1 Light Industrial District designation and the former C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District permit activities such as a craft production facility, flea market, tattoo parlor, distribution facilities, indoor manufacturing and production, and warehousing.
Other uses allowed in the industrial district but not in a neighborhood commercial district include a cemetery, shelter/mission, adult use, bar, carwash, indoor shooting range, limited video lottery, self-storage development, self-storage indoors, barge, motor, rail or air freight terminal, crematories, communications network facility, head or hub, junkyard or salvage center, manufacturing or production (heavy or outdoors), recycling collection center, or towing services.
“The City is petitioning to rezone this property to bring it in line with what was proposed in the Plan 2025 Comprehensive Plan, as well as to allow for redevelopment of the properties at the corner of Hal Greer and 8th Ave. as a storage facility,” the staff comments in the petition said.
U-Haul received a special permit to build storage units at the property in 2019, according to the comments. The zoning code was updated since then and storage units were no longer permitted under the neighborhood commercial district. They are “conditionally permitted” in the industrial district and would go before the Board of Zoning Appeals before being allowed in the area.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
