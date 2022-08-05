The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

During last week’s City Council meeting, an ordinance to rezone property near Hal Greer Boulevard for light industrial activities was approved. The property is on the north side of 8th Avenue between Hal Greer Boulevard and 17th Street. This screenshot is from the June meeting packet for the Huntington Planning Commission.

 Courtesy of Huntington Planning Commission

HUNTINGTON — An area near Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington was recently rezoned.

During last week’s City Council meeting, an ordinance to rezone property near Hal Greer Boulevard for light industrial activities was approved. The land was previously marked for commercial use. The City of Huntington was the petitioner.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

