HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education approved proposed levy rates for the 2023-24 school year, with the district’s treasurer noting they will lead to a slight decrease in taxes if approved by the state.
The Board of Education reviewed and approved new rates during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. These rates will be submitted to the State Auditor’s Office and approved by the West Virginia Department of Education before the board approves the rates again during its April 18 meeting.
Cabell County Schools Treasurer Drew Rottgen said the levy rates are part of routine paperwork the district takes care of each year, and this year’s proposed rates result in a slight decrease in cost to taxpayers.
“So our rates for next year are, we’ll use Class I rates, our Class I rates for next year for the general levy is 19.4 cents, that’s established by the Legislature so we’ve complied with law,” Rottgen said. “Our excess levy is at 22.95 cents-per-hundred, that was set in the levy call that the voters approved in May of 2018. And our school bond rates for next year are 5.23 cents-per-hundred, which is actually a .42 cent-per-hundred reduction year over year.”
The general levy and excess levy rates will stay the same at 19.40 cents-per-$100, 38.80 and 77.60 for Class I, Class II and Classes III and IV, respectively for the general levy and 22.95 cents-per-$100, 45.90 and 91.80 for Class I, Class II and Classes III and IV respectively for the excess levy.
The bond levy rates will decrease to 5.23 cents-per-$100 of assessed value for Class 1 property, 10.46 for Class II property and 20.92 for Class III and Class IV properties.
In other business, the board unanimously agreed to join the Mass Opioid Litigation Lawsuit. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said this is only the first step in the process, and the board will wait to learn what steps come next from legal counsel.
“When you think about our community and what we have faced over the last decade, it’s something we felt compelled to do because of the impacts we’ve seen in our school system,” Saxe said.
The board also approved policy updates, personnel items and the following construction items:
A contract with the Motz Group to replace the infield softball turf at Huntington High School at a cost of $217,000. Part of the funding comes from the Board of Education’s pledge to allocate $200,000 each to both high school baseball and softball fields, and the remaining $10,000 comes from the Huntington High School Athletic Boosters, and $7,000 from the school.
A change order for $55,994.76 for Swope Construction for renovations in the Cabell Midland High School restrooms and installing bullet-resistant film in some doors and windows near entrances.
A change order for $9,620 for Keaton Construction for renovations at Huntington High School to add 296 linear foot vertical Rubberstone and pressure wash and degrease concrete in the courtyard theatre.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
