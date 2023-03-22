The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education approved proposed levy rates for the 2023-24 school year, with the district’s treasurer noting they will lead to a slight decrease in taxes if approved by the state.

The Board of Education reviewed and approved new rates during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. These rates will be submitted to the State Auditor’s Office and approved by the West Virginia Department of Education before the board approves the rates again during its April 18 meeting.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

