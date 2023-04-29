The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

OhioStatehouse_01
Buy Now

Courtesy of www.ohiochannel.org The Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House approved a two-year budget for 2024-25 that includes tax cuts, increased school funding and a $1 billion investment for the Connect4Ohio Fund, according to Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens.

It also includes similar or increased funding for the seven public school districts in Lawrence County, according to a release from Stephens.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you