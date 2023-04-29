COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House approved a two-year budget for 2024-25 that includes tax cuts, increased school funding and a $1 billion investment for the Connect4Ohio Fund, according to Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens.
It also includes similar or increased funding for the seven public school districts in Lawrence County, according to a release from Stephens.
The budget proposal includes $19.4 million for Chesapeake schools, $26.9 million for schools in the Dawson-Bryant district, $17.2 million for Fairland schools and $26 million for Ironton city schools.
It includes $24.6 million for Rock Hill schools, $22.2 million for South Point schools and $18.4 million for Symmes Valley schools.
“We’re delivering on middle class tax cuts that’s going to benefit many of our working families here in Lawrence County,” Stephens said. “These initiatives are really going to make a difference for our people in southern Ohio.”
The tax relief proposal flattens and reduces the state income tax from the bottom up to 2.75% for those making up to $92,000 per year, according to the release.
The Connect4Ohio proposal will set aside $1 billion to make it easier to connect workers in Ohio through their commute to economic centers by improving infrastructure, according to the release.
The budget still has to be approved by the Ohio Senate and signed by the governor.
